Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up

Cape Town - Former Proteas skipper Johan Botha says spin is king as he eyes Big Bash League glory with the Sydney Sixers - and maybe even a call-up to the Australian T20 team.

Botha's 1-26 - including a suffocating start to the Perth Scorchers' innings - as part of a rare three-man spin attack was key to the Sixers' six-wicket win at the SCG on Tuesday night.

According to the Stuff website, the former South Africa one-day captain also took a spectacular catch on the boundary before belting the winning runs and finishing unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls in a man-of-the-match display.

Now the new Australian citizen hopes his performances are catching the eye of national selectors.

"I suppose you might be a chance, a very slim chance. As long as there's that," Botha said.

"But it's up to Cricket Australia. I just need to hopefully help the Sixers win some games and if it comes my way, then great."

Botha grew up idolising Kepler Wessels and admits the chance to follow in his footsteps and represent both countries would be a dream.

"It would be unbelievable," the 34-year-old said.

"It's a team that I've watched for a long time. Especially growing up when South Africa didn't play international cricket, Australia was my favourite team to watch.