Cricket

Jadeja replaces Patel for Australia ODIs

2017-09-16 20:00
Ravindra Jadeja (AFP)
Chennai - Ravindra Jadeja has earned a recall to India's one-day squad after replacing injured spinner Axar Patel for the first three matches against Australia, the country's cricket board said Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Patel sprained his ankle while training for the first of the five ODIs in Chennai on Sunday, making way for Jadeja's inclusion in the 15-man squad.

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The medical team is monitoring his recovery," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement.

Left-arm bowler Jadeja, who last played an ODI against West Indies in July, had been rested along with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to test India's new generation of slow bowlers.

India (for first three ODIs)

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Read more on:    india  |  ravindra jadeja  |  cricket
