Jacques Rudolph calls time on career

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Jacques Rudolph has announced he will retire from all cricket at the end of the season.

Rudolph, 36, played 48 Tests scoring 2 622 runs, 43 ODIs making 1 174 runs and appeared in one T20I match for the Proteas.

He has not played international cricket for the Proteas since 2012 and joined Glamorgan in 2014.

The Titans batsman has enjoyed a fantastic career over the last two decades, with his latest landmarks including surpassing 10 000 career runs in List A in the process and scoring 50 first-class centuries.

Rudolph will continue to captain Glamorgan in this year's T20 Blast, but he will step down from captaincy for the County Championship competition with immediate effect.

"The time feels right to call an end to my playing career," said Rudolph told the Welsh county's website.



"I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed playing the game I love for the last twenty years, but at the end of this summer it will be time to focus on a new venture away from cricket and spend more time with my young family.

"The last four years at Glamorgan have been special and I've enjoyed playing for the club along with developing a spirit and culture with Robert Croft and Hugh Morris that I believe will help the club in years to come.

"I still want to help Glamorgan achieve success on the field this season and finish my time with the club, and end my career, on a high.

"The T20 Blast gives us an opportunity to make this a successful season, so I look forward to scoring more runs in both Championship and T20 and again leading our challenge towards Finals Day."