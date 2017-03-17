Injured Kohli stays off field on day two

Ranchi - India skipper Virat Kohli did not take field on Friday while recuperating from a shoulder injury on the second day of the third Test against Australia in Ranchi.

Kohli hurt his right shoulder while fielding on Thursday and went off in the afternoon session on the opening day, leaving vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side in his absence.

India's cricket board later said Kohli would be able to play in the match after scans revealed no "serious injury concerns" for their star batsman.

"He will continue to receive treatment, which will assist him to participate in the rest of the match," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday night.

Although the 28-year-old was seen on Friday morning sitting inside the dressing room with his shoulder heavily strapped, a member of India's team management told AFP that Kohli would bat in what is a crucial Test.

The four-match series between the world's top two sides is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 with India needing at least a draw to have any chance of winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.