Cricket

India's Karthik recalled for Champions Trophy

2017-05-19 07:58
Dinesh Karthik (AFP)
New Delhi - Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has earned a recall to India's one-day international (ODI) squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, replacing injured Manish Pandey, the country's cricket board said.

Karthik was included in the 15-man squad on Thursday after Pandey sustained a side strain during a practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

The 31-year-old Karthik, who was part of India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign in 2013, last played an ODI against Afghanistan during the 2014 Asia Cup.

Karthik was one of the five Indian players kept on standby for the ICC tournament starting on Thursday, June 1 in England and Wales.

Besides a consistent showing in first-class cricket this year, Karthik has been the second-highest scorer (361 runs) for his IPL team Gujarat Lions.

India begin their Group B campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, June 4.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik

