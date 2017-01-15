NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
India win toss, bowl in opening England ODI

2017-01-15 11:13
Pune - New India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss Sunday and elected to bowl against England in Pune in the first of three one-day internationals.

Kohli, taking charge after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the ODI and Twenty20 captaincy, went in with three pace bowlers and two spinners.

Veteran left-hander Yuvraj Singh was included in the India team for his first ODI since 2013.

England left out Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Dawson and Liam Plunkett.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), CK Nandan (IND)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

