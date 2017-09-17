NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

India win toss, bat against Australia

2017-09-17 11:07
Virat Kohli (Getty)
Chennai - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening one-day international against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The hosts selected two wrist spinners after an injury to Axar Patel ruled him out of the first three games of the five-match series.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal supplemented an attack led by fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Steve Smith-led Australia handed batsman Hilton Cartwright his one-day international debut at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Returning all-rounder James Faulkner and paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile also make the starting line-up for the visitors, who lost the Test series 2-1 in India earlier this year.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

