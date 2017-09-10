NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
India name squad for Australia ODIs

2017-09-10 15:18
Board of Control for Cricket in India (File)
New Delhi - India on Sunday recalled pacemen Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav to the squad for the first three one-day internationals against Australia in the upcoming limited-over home series.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued to be rested as the selectors announced a 16-member squad for the series starting September 17.

India and Australia will play five ODIs in all and three Twenty20 matches during the tour lasting nearly a month.

Rookie spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have been retained for their performance during the Sri Lanka tour, where India swept to an emphatic 9-0 victory in all three formats.

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman of the senior selection committee.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  mohammad shami  |  umesh yadav  |  cricket
