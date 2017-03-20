India keep Australia in check

Ranchi - India's Ravindra Jadeja took the big wicket of captain Steve Smith to
damage Australia's hopes of salvaging a draw on the final day of the
third Test in Ranchi on Monday.
Australia were 83 for four at
lunch with Shaun Marsh on 15 and Peter Handscomb on four, needing
another 69 runs to avoid an innings defeat.
Quick bowler Ishant
Sharma got the first breakthrough when he trapped Matt Renshaw plumb in
front for 15 with a delivery that kept low.
But it was Smith's wicket off the left-arm spin of Jadeja that created the loudest noise at India's newest Test venue.
Smith
was on 21 when he tried to pad away a viciously turning delivery from
Jadeja that spun from outside leg to rattle the right-handed batsman's
off stump.
Smith, who scored an unbeaten 178 in the first innings,
resisted for 68 balls second time around before Jadeja's exploitation
of the rough created by the bowlers' footmarks paid off.
It was
the third wicket of the innings for Jadeja, who had also removed
vice-captain and opening batsman David Warner for 14 and night watchman
Nathan Lyon for two late on day four.
Renshaw and Smith survived
the first hour of play with some sensible batting during their 36-run
third-wicket stand until the pressure exerted by India caught up with
the visitors.
Virat Kohli's side had seized control of the match
on Sunday after declaring their first innings on 603 for nine, a lead of
152 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara with 202 and Wriddhiman Saha, who
scored 117, shared a 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket to
script India's turnaround in response to Australia's 451.
The four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is tied 1-1.