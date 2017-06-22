NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

India get lion's share of new mega ICC deal

2017-06-22 22:03
BCCI (File)
Related Links

New Delhi - India's share of world cricket revenues will increase from $293 to $405 million under a new deal agreed at a meeting of the game's global governing body in London, the Press Trust of India reported on Thursday. 

The deal came after India protested a decision in April to divide revenues more equitably among members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) - a move which would have cost the Indian cricket board a large chunk of its funding over the next eight years. 

PTI revealed details of the new agreement ahead of the release of an official statement later on Thursday. 

It said England will receive $139 million, while South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would get $128 million and Zimbabwe $94 million. 

An unnamed official for the Board of Control for Cricket in India told PTI that "the BCCI has agreed to the terms and conditions" of the deal. 

India had earlier threatened to withdraw from the Champions Trophy tournament beginning in England on June 1 unless the revenue-sharing deal was restructured. 

The deal drawn up in April was aimed at curbing the dominance of cricket's wealthiest nations - India, Australia and England - with more money flowing to minor Test nations and associate members like Ireland and Afghanistan.

Read more on:    bcci  |  icc  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kohli 'respects' Kumble but India crisis stays in-house

2017-06-22 21:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Du Preez, Hougaard, Dreyer start for Boks Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Bishops First XV coach stabbed in home attack SA cricket: widespread alarm bells Proteas outplayed: AB explains why
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 