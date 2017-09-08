NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

India confirm dates for Oz, NZ series

2017-09-08 09:40
Virat Kohli (Getty)
New Delhi - Australia will play a warm-up game in Chennai on Tuesday before starting a series of one day internationals against India, the hosts said.

The Baggy Greens will take on Virat Kohli's India in five ODIs and three Twenty20 matches starting September 17.

Next month India host New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20 games.

Schedule

India v Australia

September 12 Warm-up, Chennai - Australia v Board President XI

September 17 1st ODI, Chennai

September 21 2nd ODI, Kolkata

September 24 3rd ODI, Indore

September 28 5th ODI, Bangalore

October 1 5th ODI, Nagpur

October 7 1st T20, Ranchi

October 10 2nd T20, Guwahati

October 13 3rd T20, Hyderabad

India v New Zealand

October 17 1st warm-up, Mumbai

October 19 2nd warm-up, Mumbai

October 22 1st ODI, Mumbai

October 25 2nd ODI, Pune

October 29 3rd ODI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association

November 1 1st T20, Delhi

November 4 2nd T20 Rajkot

November 7 3rd T20, Thiruvananthapuram

