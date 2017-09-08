India confirm dates for Oz, NZ series

New Delhi - Australia will play a warm-up game in Chennai on Tuesday before starting a series of one day internationals against India, the hosts said.
The Baggy Greens will take on Virat Kohli's India in five ODIs and three Twenty20 matches starting September 17.
Next month India host New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20 games.
Schedule
India v Australia
September 12 Warm-up, Chennai - Australia v Board President XI
September 17 1st ODI, Chennai
September 21 2nd ODI, Kolkata
September 24 3rd ODI, Indore
September 28 5th ODI, Bangalore
October 1 5th ODI, Nagpur
October 7 1st T20, Ranchi
October 10 2nd T20, Guwahati
October 13 3rd T20, Hyderabad
India v New Zealand
October 17 1st warm-up, Mumbai
October 19 2nd warm-up, Mumbai
October 22 1st ODI, Mumbai
October 25 2nd ODI, Pune
October 29 3rd ODI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
November 1 1st T20, Delhi
November 4 2nd T20 Rajkot
November 7 3rd T20, Thiruvananthapuram