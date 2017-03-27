India close in on Australia Test series win

Dharamsala - India were on track Monday to clinch a series victory over Australia, needing just 87 more runs to win the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala with all second-innings wickets intact.

At close of play on the third day the top-ranked Indians were 19-0, with openers Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay at the crease, chasing a target of 106.

With two full days of play remaining, India look favourites to win the deciding Test and claim the series 2-1.

Australia collapsed to be all out for 137 in their second innings during the final session of play.

The hosts made 332 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 300.