NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

ICC says 'no action' against Kohli, Smith over cheating row

2017-03-08 21:54
Virat Kohli (File)
Related Links

Bangalore - Cricket's governing body said Wednesday they would bring together the captains of India and Australia to clear the air after the dramatic second Test was marred by accusations of cheating.

The International Cricket Council said "no further action" would be taken against the skippers in the wake of India's 75-run victory over Australia in Bangalore earlier this week that was overshadowed by a spiralling war of words.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's accused Steve Smith of abusing the decision review system (DRS) after he was seen looking to the Australian dressing-room while considering appealing against his dismissal for lbw.

The rules forbid players from consulting with anyone off the pitch about whether to seek a review from the umpires.

Smith admitted he had been at fault but put it down to a one-off "brain-fade" but an angry Kohli said it was far from an isolated incident, suggesting it had been happening for the entire Test.

The ICC said neither skipper had violated the council's code of conduct but the match referee would bring both captains together ahead of the next Test "to remind them of their responsibilities to the game".

"We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match," ICC chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week."

India won the Test after Australia crashed to 112 all out on the fourth-day, bringing the world's top-two sides into a 1-1 draw in the four-match series.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  steve smith  |  virat kohli  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Elgar: Bavuma looking his best

2017-03-08 18:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar leads South African recovery Elgar: One of my toughest days in the middle No winner in SARU's half-cocked overseas policy Coetzee: Transformation not about numbers On this day: 25 years ago...
WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo Lions without Bok stars for Jaguares

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Super Rugby Week 3 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 