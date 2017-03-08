ICC says 'no action' against Kohli, Smith over cheating row

Bangalore - Cricket's governing body said Wednesday they would bring together the captains of India and Australia to clear the air after the dramatic second Test was marred by accusations of cheating.

The International Cricket Council said "no further action" would be taken against the skippers in the wake of India's 75-run victory over Australia in Bangalore earlier this week that was overshadowed by a spiralling war of words.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's accused Steve Smith of abusing the decision review system (DRS) after he was seen looking to the Australian dressing-room while considering appealing against his dismissal for lbw.

The rules forbid players from consulting with anyone off the pitch about whether to seek a review from the umpires.

Smith admitted he had been at fault but put it down to a one-off "brain-fade" but an angry Kohli said it was far from an isolated incident, suggesting it had been happening for the entire Test.

The ICC said neither skipper had violated the council's code of conduct but the match referee would bring both captains together ahead of the next Test "to remind them of their responsibilities to the game".

"We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match," ICC chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week."

India won the Test after Australia crashed to 112 all out on the fourth-day, bringing the world's top-two sides into a 1-1 draw in the four-match series.