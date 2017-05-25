NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC panel calls for T20 TV umpire, backs Test world championship

2017-05-25 21:26
ICC (File)
London - A top international cricket committee on Thursday called for TV referrals to be used in T20 internationals and gave high level backing to a Test world championship.

In addition, umpires will be allowed to send off players for misconduct, bat sizes will be restricted for the first time and run out rules changed from October 1 if the recommendations are approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives committee.

The ICC cricket committee, headed by outgoing India coach Anil Kumble and several former star players made the recommendations after a two-day meeting at Lord's in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The so-called Decision Review System (DRS) -- where a TV umpire makes a call on decisions taken on the field -- is already used in Tests and one-day internationals.

The cricket committee said it should be extended to T20 internationals.

The committee said teams will not lose a review, in any game, when an lbw decision comes back from the TV umpire.

At the moment, teams can call for one review in each innings in one day games and two for every 80 overs bowled in Test matches.

The committee said that if the new lbw measure is applied, the 80 over rule would be ended for Tests.

The committee gave strong backing to the five-day game, expressing unanimous support for a Test world championship, and called it "crucial for the future of international cricket".

It also reiterated its support for the game getting an Olympic place.

Giving more authority to umpires to battle misconduct, the committee said football-style sendings off should be used for serious violence and other offences during play.

It recommended the use of instant replays to help umpires signal no balls.

The panel suggested introducing restrictions on the thickness and depth of bats and said a batsman will be deemed to have made his or her ground "when a bat bounces after being grounded behind the crease by a running or diving batsman".

It also backed a two-year trial of concussion substitutes after Australia urged the ICC to introduce them after opening batsman Matt Renshaw was ruled out of the Pakistan Test in January, suffering twin blows on his helmet while fielding close-in.

The panel includes former stars like India's Rahul Dravid, former England captain Andrew Strauss, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and current Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

The meeting was held ahead of the Champions Trophy which begins on June 1 with hosts England taking on Bangladesh in the opener.

Read more on:    icc  |  cricket
