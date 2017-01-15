NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

ICC introduces new helmet regulations

2017-01-15 20:16
Cricket (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The ICC today announced the introduction of new regulations that make it compulsory for batsmen to wear helmets which adhere to the highest safety standards.

The regulations extend to all men's and women's international matches.
 
The new regulations, which have been incorporated in the ICC Clothing and Equipment Regulations effective 1 January 2017, do not make it compulsory to wear a helmet when batting, but when a batsman elects to wear a helmet it must be compliant with the new British Standard BS7928:2013. 

The regulations will be strictly enforced in international cricket from 1 February 2017.
 
Sanctions will be applied to batsmen who wear non-compliant helmets after 1 February. 

An official warning will be issued after each of the first two matches in which a non-compliant helmet is worn, and if there is a third breach of the regulations the player will be suspended for one-match.
 
The ICC’s General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, said that the aim is to get all players to wear the safest helmets available.
 
“Our number one priority is to have all batsmen wearing the safest helmets available rather than to see players sanctioned. It has been pleasing to see that the vast majority of international players have been wearing compliant helmets since 1 January, but some teams have requested more time to assist them in implementing the new regulation before the sanctioning process commences.”
 
“As such, the extension was granted to enable all teams and players to comply, and after this time the regulations will be strictly enforced,” Allardice said.
 
The regulations were introduced following a strong recommendation by the ICC Cricket Committee from their most recent meeting in June 2016. 

Read more on:    cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Maxi looks to take his chances

21 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf miracle catch a result of 'practice' AB's Test future remains uncertain Crushing defeat my worst moment, says Sri Lanka skipper Side Entry: Faf crosses all boundaries so that SA stay off the back foot Proteas injuries: Good and bad news
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 