Cricket

Hohns named Oz chief selector

2017-03-10 10:53
Trevor Hohns (Getty)
Sydney - Trevor Hohns was named as the chairman of Australia's cricket selectors on Friday after steadying the ship as caretaker chief following a string of defeats last year.

Hohns, who took over as caretaker chairman when Rod Marsh quit following an embarrassing home series defeat to South Africa, joins Greg Chappell, Mark Waugh, and coach Darren Lehmann on the four-man panel.

Cricket Australia said the panel had also been restructured with Hohns, Chappell and Lehmann focusing on Test and one-day selection, with Waugh and Lehmann picking the Twenty20 squads.

"It's certainly exciting and going to be challenging going forward for us," Hohns, who is contracted until February, 2020, told the Cricket Australia website.

"I think it certainly makes sense to separate the T20 format of the game from the others because we are, in effect, trying to increase our performance in that format and also our ranking... so it does make sense to have a little bit of a split panel in that area."

The rejig follows a slump last year when Australia, now back on top of the rankings, lost all three Tests in Sri Lanka and were thrashed twice at home by South Africa.

