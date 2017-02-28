NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Hales called up to England tour

2017-02-28 08:43
Alex Hales (AP)
London - England opener Alex Hales should play a role after all in England's tour of the West Indies after earning a call-up only a month after he had been omitted because of a right hand fracture.

The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman - who has 11 Tests and 40 One Day Internationals under his belt - suffered the injury during January's disastrous tour of India.

However, having been left out when the original squad was announced on January 27th he has been summoned after a scan confirmed he has sufficiently recovered although he will still have to undergo rehab when he gets to the West Indies to ensure he is fully fit.

Hales, who last year made England's highest individual ODI score - 171 against Pakistan at his Trent Bridge home ground -- will rejoin his international team-mates three days before the first match in Antigua on March 3.

Hales tweeted: "Antigua tomorrow. Can't wait to get back amongst it!"

"Alex Hales arrives tomorrow evening local time," the ECB confirmed. "He will continue his rehab with us until the medical and coaching teams deem he is fit enough to join the squad officially."

England are due to play a three match ODI series against the West Indians, two games in Antigua and one in Barbados.

Read more on:    england  |  alex hales  |  cricket
Quinny: one knock shy of elite club

2017-02-28 06:57

