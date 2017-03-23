NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Gillespie to fill in for Donald at Kent

2017-03-23 13:46
Jason Gillespie (Getty)
Related Links

 London - Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie is to join the Kent coaching staff at the start of the upcoming English season, the southeast county announced on Thursday.

Gillespie, who as head coach guided Yorkshire to back-to-back titles in English cricket's first-class County Championship in 2014 and 2015 before leaving at the end of last season to move back to Adelaide for family reasons, will join Matt Walker and the rest of the Kent squad before the start of the new season on April 7.

Kent had hoped to have another former fast bowler in Allan Donald on their staff but visa problems related to the South Africa great's lack of formal coaching qualifications have delayed his arrival at the club's Canterbury headquarters.

"I am really looking forward to joining Kent," said Gillespie in a club statement.

"Obviously I moved back to Adelaide for family reasons last year but the opportunity to assist Kent on a short-term basis was one that I couldn't resist and works well with my current situation.

"I look forward to helping Matt Walker and (Kent captain) Sam Northeast over the next couple of months until I hand over the reins to Allan Donald."

Walker added: "To get Jason on board is a brilliant coup for us. To have an experienced ex-head coach come into our ranks is great for me and the lads.

"His bowling expertise are like-for-like with Allan."

Gillespie took more than 800 wickets in a 15-year professional career including 71 Tests and 97 one-day internationals for Australia.

As well as his success with Yorkshire, the 41-year-old Gillespie has coached in two leading Twenty20 competitions, with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

Kent just missed out on promotion to the top-flight of English cricket's County Championship last season after finishing second in Division Two.

Read more on:    jason gillespie  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bad-tempered India, Oz Tests set for showdown

2017-03-23 09:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams Bulls, Stormers approach frying pan Irish, New Zealanders and Australian held in rape probe Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams
New era begins for Senatla Domingo: Proteas a work in progress Hamilton wants more women, fewer 'dudes' Serfontein set for Bulls milestone Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 