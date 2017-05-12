Gillespie takes up new coaching role

Sydney - Former fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been named Australia
A's head coach, ahead of a challenging tour of South Africa later this year.
Gillespie, who has coached at Yorkshire and Kent in the
United Kingdom, will be assisted by fellow ex-Test cricketers Brad Haddin and
Chris Rogers.
"It will no doubt feature some of the country's most
talented players, and players challenging for the opportunity to play
international cricket for Australia," said the 42-year-old Gillespie.
"It's a really exciting time to be involved in
Australian cricket, and I can't wait to join up with the squad and head to
South Africa."
Cricket Australia's high performance manager Pat Howard
added: "It's extremely pleasing to have three quality people in Jason,
Chris and Brad on board.
"All three have significant experience as players, in
varying conditions across the world over their lengthy careers, which will no
doubt be invaluable for the players touring with this squad."