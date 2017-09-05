NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Gibbs gets Afghan coaching gig

2017-09-05 19:18
Herschelle Gibbs (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former South Africa international Herschelle Gibbs will make his coaching debut in the Afghanistan T20 league competition set to start in Kabul on 12 September.

Gibbs will coach the Speenghar Tigers in the tournament and will work closely with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who will skipper the side.

Afridi confirmed his participation when was quoted by the Sport Star Live news journal, saying: "I'll be playing in the Afghan T20 league supporting and promoting peace through cricket."

Gibbs admitted that he is looking forward to the new assignment, telling Sport Star: "Yes, I will be joining the Speenghar Tigers as the coach."

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief Atif Mashal confirmed that other Pakistan internationals as well as players from the West Indies and Bangladesh will take part in the competition.

Mashal told Sport Star: "Shahid Afridi will come to play in Kabul. Only those Pakistani cricketers who have central contract might not be available because of international commitments.

"The rest will come. We have also got NOC for the West Indies and Bangladesh players."

