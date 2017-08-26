Gayle to play in Cape Town, KP in PE

Cape Town - Kevin Pietersen will play in Port Elizabeth, and not in Durban, when the T20 Global League gets underway in November while Chris Gayle has been secured by the Cape Town Knight Riders.

That was the result of the mini-draft for the tournament that was held in Cape Town on Saturday and allocated each of the eight franchises an international marquee player.

The main draft, that will see each team add another 16 players to their squads, takes place in Cape Town on Sunday.

The players who are eligible for the main draft are those who entered a binding agreement to enter the Draft.



Each franchise owner was asked to make their pick during the live event, with the first international marquee player chosen for the inaugural competition being Kieran Pollard by the Bloem City Blazers.

With the franchises already having been allocated a marquee Proteas player, each side now has two big names on their books.

This is how the franchises are shaping up so far:

Bloem City Blazers: David Miller, Kieran Pollard

Joburg Giants: Kagiso Rabada, Brendon McCullum

Cape Town Knight Riders: JP Duminy, Chris Gayle

Durban Qalanaders: Hashim Amla, Eoin Morgan

Pretoria Mavericks: AB de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo

Nelson Mandela Bay Stars: Imran Tahir, Kevin Pietersen

Benoni Zalmi: Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy

Stellenbosch Monarchs: Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga