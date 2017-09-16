Gayle out for quickfire 40 against England

Chester-le-Street - Chris Gayle's first match in the West Indies' tour of England saw the big-hitting opener make a typically rapid 40 before he was run out in the lone Twenty20 international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

The powerful Jamaica left-hander, who did not feature in West Indies' recent 2-1 Test series loss in England, hit three fours and four sixes in just 21 balls after England captain Eoin Morgan sent the tourists into bat.

Gayle's boundaries included two sixes in as many balls off left-arm paceman David Willey, a pull followed by a straight drive.

But, ambling for a single after hitting the ball to backward point, Gayle was run out by Jason Roy's throw to bowler Liam Plunkett to leave West Indies 77 for one in the seventh over.

The 37-year-old Gayle, in common with several senior West Indies players, had been involved in a bitter dispute with Caribbean cricket chiefs.

But July saw him return to West Indies duty in a Twenty20 international against India in Kingston - his first major match for West Indies since they beat England in the World Twenty20 final in Kolkata last year.