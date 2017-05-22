Frylinck wins big at Dolphins awards

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union (KZNCU) brought down the curtain on the 2016/17 season on Friday night with their annual awards evening where stand-out Dolphins all-rounder Rob Frylinck took home two of the evening's most coveted awards.

The awards evening covered all facets of cricket throughout KwaZulu-Natal with club, youth, provincial, scorers, umpires and administrators all being honoured for their hard work and achievements throughout the previous season.

Frlyinck's stellar season saw the bowling all-rounder take home the One Day Cup player of the season, but more prestigious was the Dolphins Player of the Season award.

Having taken the Sunfoil Series by storm in the early part of the season claiming best-ever figures of 14/62 against the Lions in Potchefstroom, Frylinck continued his record breaking season in the One Day Cup when he smashed the fastest half century in South African List-A cricket off just 19 deliveries against the Titans in Pretoria.

Frylinck then finished the fifty over season as the joint leading wicket taker with 16 scalps at an average of just over 22.

For the 32 year-old performing well individually is important, but of greater importance is performing well for the team.

"It has been a really long season with only two of us playing every game especially after the indifferent season I had the season before," Frylinck mentioned.

"To follow that up with the season I had this year was great and I was happy for my own performances but I wasn't entirely happy as the team didn’t win any trophies.

"All my career I have always only wanted the team to do well which incentivises me to try and play the best cricket I can so the team can do well.

"It's nice to be recognised by the union for some good performances and it just shows that I am doing the right things," he added.

One of the Dolphins' stand-out performers through all formats in the 2016/17 season was Vaughn van Jaarsveld, who was awarded the Sunfoil Series Player of the Season after he amassed an impressive 799 runs at an average of 53.26, with a top score of 203.

Van Jaarsveld ended second on the Sunfoil Series run-scorers list behind Warriors' Colin Ackermann.

Former Dolphins captain Morné van Wyk was crowned T20 Cricketer of the Year after he finished second on the run-scorers list with 352 runs at an average of 39.

Despite the disappointing campaign the 38 year-old was the shining light for the East Coast franchise as he notched up three half centuries with a top score of 77.

Young left-arm spinner Smangaliso Nhlebela was another double winner as he took home the awards for Provincial Player of the Year as well as Academy Player of the Year.

Strong performances throughout the 2016/17 season from Nhlebela has led to the 22 year-old being given a rookie contract with the Dolphins for the 2017/18 season.

Nondumiso Shangase was awarded the KZNCU Women's Cricketer of the Year award.

The KZN Inland Awards were also given out with Marlene Steenkamp being awarded Women's Player of the Year whilst all-rounder Ruhan Pretorius won the KZN Inland Player of the Year title.

Wendy Bramley was honoured for thirty years of service to the Scorers Association, while other notable recipient was Pius Nkosi, who was awarded the Umpire of the Year award for the third year in a row.

One of the most coveted awards, the KZNCU Presidents Award, was given to Bryan van Aswegen for his service to cricket in the northern parts of KWaZulu-Natal.

KZN Inland Provincial Awards

U13 Player of the Season: Hayden Raw

U15 Player of the Season: Mathew Booth

U17 Player of the Season: Fraser Jones

U19 Girls Player of the Season: Sune Pawson

U19 Player of the Season: Jiveshan Pillay

Provincial Women’s Player of the Season: Marlene Steenkamp

Provincial Player of the Season: Ruhan Pretorius

Dolphins/KZNCU Provincial Awards:

U13 Player of the Season: Nicholas Hatton

U15 Player of the Season: Bryden Sambhu

U17 Rural Player of the Season: Abdullah Mahomed

U17 Player of the Season: Dealen Fynn

U19 Girls Player of the Season: Nonkululeko Mlaba

U19 Player of the Season: Zakaria Paruk

Senior Rural Player of the Season: Neill Jordan

Women’s Provincial Player of the Season: Nondumiso Shangase

Provincial Player of the Season: Smangaliso Nhlebela

T20 Player of the Season: Morne van Wyk

One-Day Player of the Season: Robert Frylinck

Sunfoil Player of the Season: Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Dolphins player of the Season: Robert Frylinck

Academy Player of the Season: Smangaliso Nhlebela

Scorer of the Season: Wendy Bramley

Umpire of the Year: Pius Nkosi

KZN Presidents Award: Bryan van Aswegen