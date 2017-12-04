NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Fortune favours NZ as Windies crash to innings defeat

2017-12-04 08:45
Kane Williamson (Getty Images)
Related Links

Wellington - Fortune favoured New Zealand, according to captain Kane Williamson after they cleaned up the first Test against the West Indies by an innings and 67 runs on day four in Wellington on Monday. 

The West Indies collapsed spectacularly in their second innings to be all out for 319. 

After a strong start, when they reached 231 for two, they lost their last eight wickets for 88 runs as they chased a monumental 386 to make New Zealand bat again. 

But the real damage was done when Williamson won the toss and made the West Indies bat first on a green surface. 

They were rolled for 134 and as the pitch flattened out New Zealand took charge with a monumental 520 for nine declared. 

"I thought in the first innings we were fairly fortunate as well as bowling very well in exploiting the bounce in the surface," Williamson said. 

"So we knew in the second innings, when the wicket became a little flatter, it was going to be a tough job to bowl them out. 

"I thought the bowlers were exceptional to change their type of thought to play the long game, be patient with the way they operated and we saw the rewards in the second session today."

After resuming Monday at 214 for two, needing a further 172 runs to make New Zealand bat again, the West Indies innings unravelled when Kraigg Brathwaite went for 91. 

If was the first of three wickets before lunch and the last five fell for just 33 runs in nine overs after the interval. 

But captain Jason Holder rejected suggestions they had caved in, saying the plan was to play positively. 

"We said there's two days left in the game and we had to knock off the deficit and the only way to do that was staying positive. I don't think anyone was reckless at any stage," he said. 

"Unfortunately we lost Kraigg and we never gathered momentum afterwards." 

After Brathwaite's dismissal, lbw to spinner Mitchell Santer, New Zealand took the new ball and removed Shai Hope (37)and Ronson Chase (18) before lunch. 

Sunil Ambris went on the first ball after the resumption of play and the tail followed quickly.

Matt Henry took three for 57 and Neil Wanger two for 102 to finish with nine for the match. 

Wagner, who was near unplayable in the first innings as he took a career best seven for 39 with his short-pitched deliveries, was named man-of-the-match. 

"His ability to bowl that short-pitched bowling as accurately as he does, is not an easy thing to do. We don't see many bowlers able to do that, that accurately, and for that long a period of time," Williamson said. 

Holder put it down to "indecisive" batting which he believed would be rectified before the second and final Test starts in Hamilton on Saturday. 

"We lost the first Test match obviously but there's a chance to put things right in the second Test," he said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Australia v England, 2nd Test - Day 3

9 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee remains defiant: I will not resign! Bok ratings: Shot down in the skies! Side Entry: Davids for Bok coach has stitch-up written all over it Coetzee unimpressed with Marx 'try' decision Peter de Villiers set for shock Bok return?
Tom Shanklin chats to Sport24 Where are SA football's star attractions? Test venues for 2018 Boks v England tour confirmed RWC bidding to be overhauled after 2023 fiasco WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

AWKWARD! Celebrating prop KOs his OWN flyhalf!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 