Fortune favours NZ as Windies crash to innings defeat

Wellington - Fortune favoured New Zealand, according to
captain Kane Williamson after they cleaned up the first Test against the West
Indies by an innings and 67 runs on day four in Wellington on Monday.
The West Indies collapsed spectacularly in their second
innings to be all out for 319.
After a strong start, when they reached 231 for two, they
lost their last eight wickets for 88 runs as they chased a monumental 386 to
make New Zealand bat again.
But the real damage was done when Williamson won the toss
and made the West Indies bat first on a green surface.
They were rolled for 134 and as the pitch flattened out New
Zealand took charge with a monumental 520 for nine declared.
"I thought in the first innings we were fairly
fortunate as well as bowling very well in exploiting the bounce in the
surface," Williamson said.
"So we knew in the second innings, when the wicket
became a little flatter, it was going to be a tough job to bowl them out.
"I thought the bowlers were exceptional to change their
type of thought to play the long game, be patient with the way they operated
and we saw the rewards in the second session today."
After resuming Monday at 214 for two, needing a further 172
runs to make New Zealand bat again, the West Indies innings unravelled when
Kraigg Brathwaite went for 91.
If was the first of three wickets before lunch and the last
five fell for just 33 runs in nine overs after the interval.
But captain Jason Holder rejected suggestions they had caved
in, saying the plan was to play positively.
"We said there's two days left in the game and we had
to knock off the deficit and the only way to do that was staying positive. I
don't think anyone was reckless at any stage," he said.
"Unfortunately we lost Kraigg and we never gathered
momentum afterwards."
After Brathwaite's dismissal, lbw to spinner Mitchell
Santer, New Zealand took the new ball and removed Shai Hope (37)and Ronson
Chase (18) before lunch.
Sunil Ambris went on the first ball after the resumption of
play and the tail followed quickly.
Matt Henry took three for 57 and Neil Wanger two for 102 to
finish with nine for the match.
Wagner, who was near unplayable in the first innings as he
took a career best seven for 39 with his short-pitched deliveries, was named
man-of-the-match.
"His ability to bowl that short-pitched bowling as
accurately as he does, is not an easy thing to do. We don't see many bowlers
able to do that, that accurately, and for that long a period of time,"
Williamson said.
Holder put it down to "indecisive" batting which
he believed would be rectified before the second and final Test starts in
Hamilton on Saturday.
"We lost the first Test match obviously but there's a
chance to put things right in the second Test," he said.