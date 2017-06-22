NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Former skipper: Pakistan need more consistency

2017-06-22 18:55
Shahid Afridi (File)
Cape Town - Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has implored the team not to get carried away after their success in the recent Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.

The former allrounder called on Pakistan to work hard to build on their win and become a team that consistently impresses on the international stage.

"Winning the Champions Trophy is a big achievement from this team. But winning one cup does not mean we have conquered the world. We need to continue to do well and be more consistent in our performances and continue our winning ways," Afridi said at a function in Karachi. 

There have been concerns that the Champions Trophy triumph could delay much needed reforms to the structure of Pakistan cricket and damage the future potential of the team.

Afridi, who has not always been popular with administrators called on the Pakistan Cricket Board to

"Until and unless, we do not have a proper domestic structure, conditioned pitches, the level of umpiring is not up to the mark… there is a lot of work requires at the domestic level," he said.

The man who announced his arrival on the international stage with what was at the time the fastest ODI hundred in Nairobi offered praise for Pakistan's ability to bounce back from the initial loss to India to record a win in the final and claim the trophy.

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
