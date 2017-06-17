NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Five-wicket Cremer sparks Zimbabwe win

2017-06-17 19:40
Zimbabwe cricket fans (File)
Related Links

Edinburgh - Zimbabwe downed Scotland by six wickets on Saturday to level their two-match ODI series, avenging their 26-run defeat 48 hours earlier.

Captain Graeme Cremer claimed 5-29 as Scotland were bowled out for just 169 with Kyle Coetzer (61) and Calum MacLeod (58) making the bulk of the runs for the home side who slipped from 135 for two.

Zimbabwe were always ahead of the rate and an unbroken partnership of 72 between Sikandar Raza (58 not out) and Ryan Burl (30 not out) carried them comfortably to their target.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  scotland  |  graeme cremer  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pakistan's Amir fit for Champions Trophy final

2017-06-17 15:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-15 France Boks down France in Durban, clinch series Ackermann praises SA ‘A’ effort in French Barbarians win SA 'A' dominate French Barbarians in Durban Scotland stun Australia in Sydney
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 