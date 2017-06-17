Five-wicket Cremer sparks Zimbabwe win

Edinburgh - Zimbabwe downed Scotland by six wickets on Saturday to level their two-match ODI series, avenging their 26-run defeat 48 hours earlier.

Captain Graeme Cremer claimed 5-29 as Scotland were bowled out for just 169 with Kyle Coetzer (61) and Calum MacLeod (58) making the bulk of the runs for the home side who slipped from 135 for two.

Zimbabwe were always ahead of the rate and an unbroken partnership of 72 between Sikandar Raza (58 not out) and Ryan Burl (30 not out) carried them comfortably to their target.