NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

England's Anderson joins 500 club

2017-09-08 19:57
James Anderson (Getty)
Related Links

London - James Anderson became the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets and just the sixth in history when he dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite on the second day of the third Test at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson, who started West Indies' second innings on 499 Test wickets, reached the landmark when, with the last delivery of his second over, he bowled Brathwaite between bat and pad for four with a big inswinger that demolished the right-hander's middle stump.

A capacity crowd at Lord's rose to give Anderson a standing ovation, with the Lancashire swing bowler having started his Test career by taking five wickets in his debut innings against Zimbabwe at the 'home of cricket' in 2003.

Anderson's latest wicket strengthened England's bid for a 2-1 series-clinching win in this three-match contest.

West Indies were now six for one in their second innings, having conceded a first-innings lead of 71 after Ben Stokes made a quickfire 60.

At the fall of Brathwaite's wicket, Anderson had innings figures of one for one in two overs.

Anderson is just the sixth bowler and only the third paceman to have taken 500 Test wickets.

He is also the only active cricketer in that elite group, with the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), India's Anil Kumble (619), as well as Australia seamer Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh (519) now all retired.

Walsh, the first bowler to 500 Test wickets back in 2001, also took 129 matches to reach the landmark figure.

McGrath is the only other seamer to reach 500 and he, like Anderson, also did it at Lord's in the opening Ashes clash of 2005.

Read more on:    england  |  james anderson  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Former Proteas coach takes Ireland job

2017-09-08 18:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 duels that could tilt Bok Test Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke Etzebeth: We want to smash them off the park Bookies back Wallabies to edge Boks WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 