Cricket

England-West Indies second ODI abandoned

2017-09-21 17:49
Rain (Gallo Images)
Nottingham - Play in the second one-day international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday was abandoned as a no-result washout.

Only 11 minutes play was possible at the Nottingham ground before rain saw the umpires take the players off the field with England 21 without loss after 2.2 overs, having been sent into bat.

Jonny Bairstow was nine not out and Alex Hales 10 not out.

The rain did not relent and several hours later, the match was abandoned.

England remain 1-0 up in a five-match series that continues in Bristol on Sunday.

england  |  west indies  |  cricket
Nelson Mandela Bay Stars can unify city, says Trollip

28 minutes ago

