Bridgetown - England thrashed a hapless West Indies by 186 runs on Thursday to win the third one-day international and sweep the series 3-0.

Chasing 329 to win, the West Indies were bowled out for 142 with more than 10 overs to spare at Kensington Oval with only Jonathan Carter getting decent runs with 46.

Earlier, Alex Hales and Joe Root both made centuries for England. Opening batsman Hales hit 110 with five sixes and nine boundaries, while Root made 101.