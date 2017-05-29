NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
England rest trio for final ODI against SA

2017-05-29 08:53
Ben Stokes (Getty)
London - England have decided to rest all-rounders Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes for the third and final ODI against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.

With the hosts already having wrapped up the series on Saturday, the England management said that all three players are carrying minor niggles and won't be risked ahead of the Champions Trophy that starts on Thursday.

Stokes will be the biggest worry as the Durham player only bowled four overs in the last two games against the Proteas due to a knee injury.

Moeen, who has a groin strain, and Woakes, who also missed the second ODI after feeling stiffness in his thigh, are thought to be rested just as a precautionary measure.

Steven Finn, Toby Roland-Jones and Liam Dawson have been called into the squad as the home side eye a series whitewash at the home of cricket.

