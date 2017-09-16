NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
England ask West Indies to bat first

2017-09-16 19:58
Eoin Morgan (AFP)
Chester-le-Street - England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the lone Twenty20 international at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

This fixture was a repeat of the 2016 World Twenty20 final in Kolkata - a match where Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes in a row off England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the last over to win the game for West Indies.

England, however had chosen to rest Stokes, a regular in all three international formats, from Saturday's match even though the game was taking place on his Durham home ground.

By contrast, this was Brathwaite's only match of the tour, the Barbados all-rounder making a round trip of more than 8 000 miles.

The big-hitting duo of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels were both included as their 'amnesty' following a bitter dispute with Cricket West Indies chiefs continued.

The pair both featured in West Indies' nine-wicket win over India in a Twenty20 international at Kingston in July - a match where Gayle's opening partner Evin Lewis made a stunning 125 not out off 62 balls.

None of the West Indies side selected Saturday played during the tourists recent 2-1 Test series loss in England.

By contrast, England Test captain Joe Root was back 'among the ranks', the Yorkshireman selected purely as a top-order batsman.

There was no place, however, for Dawid Malan despite the Middlesex batsman making 78 in a 19-run victory against South Africa on Twenty20 international debut in Cardiff in May - England's last match at this level.

Teams: 

England

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wkt), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams

Read more on:    england  |  west indies  |  eoin morgan  |  cricket
Jadeja replaces Patel for Australia ODIs

2017-09-16 20:00

