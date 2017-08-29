Duminy named Cape Town Knight Riders captain

Cape Town - Cape Town Knight Riders have named JP Duminy as the Cape Town-based franchise's new captain for the inaugural T20 Global League.

The Knight Riders, who are owned by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, held a press conference on Monday confirming the Protea as their new skipper.

The Cape Town franchise will call Newlands their home, while West Indian hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle is selected as their Marquee International player.

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis will be coaching the Knight Riders, after his successful stint as coach for Kolkata in the Indian Premier League.



Duminy will lead the Knight Riders as they host the opening fixture against the Pretoria Mavericks at Newlands on Friday, November 3.

Cape Town Knight Riders squad:

Dale Steyn, Adil Rashid (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Malusi Siboto, Dinesh Ramdin (WI), Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima

Wish u health and the best of tournaments. We have a great team & it's an honour to hav u lead the @CTKRiders https://t.co/9kiVc4Jlgz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2017