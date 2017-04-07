NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Dhoni chastised over mock review

2017-04-07 19:28
MS Dhoni (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been given an official warning for violating the IPL's code of conduct during the Rising Pune Supergiant win over the Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Dhoni made a mock DRS signal after an unsuccessful appeal off the bowling of Imran Tahir which Match referee Manu Nayyar felt was contrary to the spirit of the game.

The man known as 'captain cool' was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.1.1 of the IPL's code of conduct and given and official reprimand.

The clause reads: "[The regulation] is intended to cover all types of conduct of a minor nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by specific offences set out elsewhere in the Code of Conduct. 

"The spirit of the game is defined by reference to the Preamble to the Laws of Cricket and involves respect for a) your opponents, b) your captain and team, c) the role of the umpires and d) the game and its traditional values."

Replays showed that when Kieron Pollard was struck on the pad by a delivery from Imran Tahir in the 15th over he should have been given out leg before.

Had a DRS system been in place a review would have been successful however no such system is in play during the IPL and the gesture was interpreted as a mild form of dissent.

Read more on:    ipl  |  mahendra singh dhoni  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sri Lanka blasted after Bangladesh series

2017-04-07 16:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Tense ... but Stormers train halted! Tahir hammers home folly of IPL auction snub Els leads SA charge at Masters Super Rugby: Weekend teams Stransky on why Cheetahs, Kings should fall
Stransky on why Cheetahs, Kings should fall AB: Proteas not far away from ICC trophy Matfield: Can Boks marry differing coaching philosophies? Els leads SA charge at Masters Penalty! Read now ...

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane goes with his heart ... Stormers to beat Chiefs!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 