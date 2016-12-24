NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

David Warner not panicking yet

2016-12-24 17:00
David Warner (File)
Cape Town - David Warner has expressed confidence that his form in the game's longest format will soon return after suffering a run of poor scores since his 97 in the first Test against South Africa.

Warner has scored only one hundred in Test cricket in 2016 despite lighting up the year in the ODI format but the left-hander is not panicking about his Test form.

He said: "It's just a little bit of a cycle, I think.

"I go out there every time I go out to bat, trying to put as many runs as I can on the board. Same mindset, same sort of process I go through with training.

"At the moment I'm hitting them well enough in the nets and not making them in the middle. The tide will change. Many players before have experienced the same thing. I've just got to keep a level head, cool head and make sure that I watch every ball as hard and as closely as I can." 

Warner admitted to being a little hesitant out in the middle in the longer format and conceded that Mohammad Amir beat him for pace at the Gabba.

He added: "In the nets I'm hitting them well. But you've got to try and take that out on the field.

"Sometimes you see a ball there that might be to hit, like the other day. Probably in white-ball cricket I wouldn't think twice about pulling that ball, and the other day he beat me for pace.

"They're just the little things that come into your mind, going 'okay, we've got some runs on the board, I want to up the ante a little bit'. You can afford to do that. It's just about execution, and the other day was a bit of poor execution. I've got to keep going out there and backing myself." 

