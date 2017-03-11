NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cummins to replace Starc

2017-03-11 10:46
Pat Cummins (File)
Cape Town - Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel have confirmed that New South Wales paceman Pat Cummins will replace Mitchell Starc on the tour of India.

This comes after Starc was forced out of the series with a stress fracture to his foot.

Starc has been a valuable player for Australia on this tour picking up five wickets and stroking valuable runs including a half century in the first Test victory.

Speaking on the decision, National Selector Trevor Hohns said:

“It’s unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India. In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option.”

“Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches. He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance,” concluded Hohns.

The 23-year-old quick played one Test as a teenager picking up a five for against the Proteas at the Wanderers before injury put a promising career on hold.

Like Starc Cummins is handy with the bat in hand as well which will help prevent Australia from sporting a long tail.

Cummins will join up with the Australia Squad later this evening, with the third Test against India to commence on Thursday.

