NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

CSA names Hong Kong Sixes squad

2017-09-29 10:51
Corne Dry (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named its side to take part in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament at the end of October.

This competition is resuming after a break of five years and South Africa are technically the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2012. They were also the victors in 1995, 2006 and 2009.

“The team we have chosen will give opportunities to players who are coming through the system,” commented CSA national selection panel convener Linda Zondi. “We obviously had to take into account our international and franchise commitments during the same period.”

SA Sixes squad: Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Aubrey Swanepoel (Knights), Corne Dry (Knights), Jerry Nqolo (Border), Somila Seyibokwe (Warriors), Ferisco Adams (Boland), Farhaan Sayanvala (Gauteng)

Read more on:    hong kong sixes  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chandimal ton as Sri Lanka frustrate Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Leyds, Louw start for Boks CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles
Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away Season-defining Test for Coetzee, Boks Leyds, Louw start for Boks WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 