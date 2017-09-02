CSA holds successful AGM

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) hosted
its Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The AGM heard from Deputy Sports
Minister Gert Oosthuizen, who on behalf of government, gave CSA the thumbs up
for being one of the leading sports federation in the country.
In his address, Oosthuizen praised
CSA for their achievements to date.
“I would like to see CSA continue to
make good governance a hallmark of the organisation,” commented Oosthuizen.
In his address, Oosthuizen also
added that government will boost the CSA RPC and Hubs program with a cash
injection of R1 million. This will be in addition to the grant CSA
receives from the Department of Sport and Recreation.
“I would like to express our
appreciation for the support we receive from the Government and the Deputy
Minister for his kind words,” commented CSA President Chris Nenzani.
“Our
partnership with them is critical to our vision of making cricket a truly
national sport accessible to all.”
CSA announced an anticipated loss of
R159 million when it tabled its financial statements.
“In commenting on the financial
statements I would like to stress that CSA remains in a very healthy financial
position,” commented Nenzani.
“We have a very strong balance sheet and a
favourable cash position. Our income balance after taking into account the loss
for the year is R655 million.
“We have invested in major capital
projects to grow the game of cricket and we are also in the process of building
our own headquarters which will be a significant money-saving project in the
long term.
“As is well known our budgetary
forecasts are based on a four-year rolling plan as the vast majority of our
income comes from television revenue generated from incoming tours. As a result
we anticipate a very strong financial year in 2018 as a result of the incoming
tours from India and Australia,” concluded Nenzani.
In his wide-ranging Presidential
address Nenzani highlighted some significant events of the past year. This
included the introduction and successful implementation of transformation
targets for all the national sides; the achievements of the Proteas in rising to No 1 in ODI cricket and No 2 in Test cricket; the best
ever performance of the Proteas women's side in reaching the semi-final of the ICC
Women’s World Cup; the successful launch of the T20 Global League; and the
upgrading of the internationally accredited grounds to the best world-class
standards.
The AGM also unanimously approved
former president Ray Mali as an honorary life member of CSA. He joins Joe
Pamensky, Geoff Dakin and Simon Swiegelaar who all have CSA life membership
status.
Meanwhile, at a Board of Directors
meeting held after the AGM, the Board approved the recommendation of the CSA
Cricket Committee to extend the contract of Proteas women's head coach, Hilton
Moreeng, until the end of April 2020. During this period the Proteas have
commitments to the ICC Women’s Championship as well as two T20 World Cups.
The Cricket Committee has also
appointed the following support staff for the same period:
Team Manager: Sediba Mohlaba
Physiotherapist: Molabatsi Theselane
Trainer: Russell Clarke
Performance Analyst: Abram Ramaodi