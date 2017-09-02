CSA holds successful AGM

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) hosted its Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The AGM heard from Deputy Sports Minister Gert Oosthuizen, who on behalf of government, gave CSA the thumbs up for being one of the leading sports federation in the country.

In his address, Oosthuizen praised CSA for their achievements to date.

“I would like to see CSA continue to make good governance a hallmark of the organisation,” commented Oosthuizen.

In his address, Oosthuizen also added that government will boost the CSA RPC and Hubs program with a cash injection of R1 million. This will be in addition to the grant CSA receives from the Department of Sport and Recreation.

“I would like to express our appreciation for the support we receive from the Government and the Deputy Minister for his kind words,” commented CSA President Chris Nenzani.

“Our partnership with them is critical to our vision of making cricket a truly national sport accessible to all.”

CSA announced an anticipated loss of R159 million when it tabled its financial statements.

“In commenting on the financial statements I would like to stress that CSA remains in a very healthy financial position,” commented Nenzani.

“We have a very strong balance sheet and a favourable cash position. Our income balance after taking into account the loss for the year is R655 million.

“We have invested in major capital projects to grow the game of cricket and we are also in the process of building our own headquarters which will be a significant money-saving project in the long term.

“As is well known our budgetary forecasts are based on a four-year rolling plan as the vast majority of our income comes from television revenue generated from incoming tours. As a result we anticipate a very strong financial year in 2018 as a result of the incoming tours from India and Australia,” concluded Nenzani.

In his wide-ranging Presidential address Nenzani highlighted some significant events of the past year. This included the introduction and successful implementation of transformation targets for all the national sides; the achievements of the Proteas in rising to No 1 in ODI cricket and No 2 in Test cricket; the best ever performance of the Proteas women's side in reaching the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup; the successful launch of the T20 Global League; and the upgrading of the internationally accredited grounds to the best world-class standards.

The AGM also unanimously approved former president Ray Mali as an honorary life member of CSA. He joins Joe Pamensky, Geoff Dakin and Simon Swiegelaar who all have CSA life membership status.

Meanwhile, at a Board of Directors meeting held after the AGM, the Board approved the recommendation of the CSA Cricket Committee to extend the contract of Proteas women's head coach, Hilton Moreeng, until the end of April 2020. During this period the Proteas have commitments to the ICC Women’s Championship as well as two T20 World Cups.

The Cricket Committee has also appointed the following support staff for the same period:

Team Manager: Sediba Mohlaba

Physiotherapist: Molabatsi Theselane

Trainer: Russell Clarke

Performance Analyst: Abram Ramaodi

