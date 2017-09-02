NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

CSA holds successful AGM

2017-09-02 16:01
Chris Nenzani (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) hosted its Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The AGM heard from Deputy Sports Minister Gert Oosthuizen, who on behalf of government, gave CSA the thumbs up for being one of the leading sports federation in the country.

In his address, Oosthuizen praised CSA for their achievements to date.

“I would like to see CSA continue to make good governance a hallmark of the organisation,” commented Oosthuizen.

In his address, Oosthuizen also added that government will boost the CSA RPC and Hubs program with a cash injection of R1 million. This will be in addition to the grant CSA receives from the Department of Sport and Recreation.

“I would like to express our appreciation for the support we receive from the Government and the Deputy Minister for his kind words,” commented CSA President Chris Nenzani.

“Our partnership with them is critical to our vision of making cricket a truly national sport accessible to all.”

CSA announced an anticipated loss of R159 million when it tabled its financial statements.

“In commenting on the financial statements I would like to stress that CSA remains in a very healthy financial position,” commented Nenzani.

“We have a very strong balance sheet and a favourable cash position. Our income balance after taking into account the loss for the year is R655 million.

“We have invested in major capital projects to grow the game of cricket and we are also in the process of building our own headquarters which will be a significant money-saving project in the long term.

“As is well known our budgetary forecasts are based on a four-year rolling plan as the vast majority of our income comes from television revenue generated from incoming tours. As a result we anticipate a very strong financial year in 2018 as a result of the incoming tours from India and Australia,” concluded Nenzani.

In his wide-ranging Presidential address Nenzani highlighted some significant events of the past year. This included the introduction and successful implementation of transformation targets for all the national sides; the achievements of the Proteas in rising to No 1 in ODI cricket and No 2 in Test cricket; the best ever performance of the Proteas women's side in reaching the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup; the successful launch of the T20 Global League; and the upgrading of the internationally accredited grounds to the best world-class standards.

The AGM also unanimously approved former president Ray Mali as an honorary life member of CSA. He joins Joe Pamensky, Geoff Dakin and Simon Swiegelaar who all have CSA life membership status.

Meanwhile, at a Board of Directors meeting held after the AGM, the Board approved the recommendation of the CSA Cricket Committee to extend the contract of Proteas women's head coach, Hilton Moreeng, until the end of April 2020. During this period the Proteas have commitments to the ICC Women’s Championship as well as two T20 World Cups.

The Cricket Committee has also appointed the following support staff for the same period:

Team Manager: Sediba Mohlaba

Physiotherapist: Molabatsi Theselane

Trainer: Russell Clarke

Performance Analyst: Abram Ramaodi

Read more on:    csa  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson looking forward to 39 steps in Oz

2017-09-02 14:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start Cullinan convicted over child maintenance 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde Sharapova in 'Where is Wozniacki?' jibe Blue Bulls survive Griquas fightback
Cheetahs’ PRO14 campaign off to losing start 10-man Bafana go down to Cape Verde John Hart chats to Sport24 Etzebeth is the right choice for Bok captain! AB 'excited' over Gibson's appointment

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 