CSA congratulates Proteas women's side

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas on qualifying for the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup to be staged in England later this year.

The national women’s team beat hosts Sri Lanka by a comprehensive nine wickets in the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Colombo on Friday to seal their berth on cricket’s biggest stage.

“The Proteas have displayed excellent character and have played superbly in recent times to qualify for the World Cup,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“After a few tough series against New Zealand and Australia last year, they seem to have learnt from those experiences and will take their place on the highest global stage at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

“Congratulations to captain Dane van Niekerk, head coach Hilton Moreeng and the rest of the players and management staff on a very pleasing qualifying campaign in Sri Lanka.

“We can now look forward to them challenging for the ultimate honours at the ICC Women’s World Cup in June and July this year,” concluded Lorgat.