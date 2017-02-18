CSA congratulates Proteas women's side

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas on qualifying for the
2017 ICC Women’s World Cup to be staged in England later this year.
The
national women’s team beat hosts Sri Lanka by a comprehensive nine wickets in
the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Colombo on
Friday to seal their berth on cricket’s biggest stage.
“The Proteas have displayed excellent character and have played superbly in
recent times to qualify for the World Cup,” commented CSA Chief Executive,
Haroon Lorgat.
“After a few tough series against New Zealand and Australia last
year, they seem to have learnt from those experiences and will take their place
on the highest global stage at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.
“Congratulations
to captain Dane van Niekerk, head coach Hilton Moreeng and the rest of the
players and management staff on a very pleasing qualifying campaign in Sri Lanka.
“We
can now look forward to them challenging for the ultimate honours at the ICC
Women’s World Cup in June and July this year,” concluded Lorgat.