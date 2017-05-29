Concussed Levi 'OK' after head blow

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Richard Levi is showing good recovery signs after being struck on the head in a county match in England.

Levi taken to hospital after being hit on the head batting for Northamptonshire in their Second Division match against Worcestershire on Sunday.

The 29-year-old - who played 13 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa with a top score of 117 not out - took a blow to his helmet from Josh Tongue.

Levi took to Twitter on Sunday night saying he was concussed but received positive news.



Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped ?? — Richard Levi (@RichardLevi88) May 28, 2017

Northamptonshire also released the following statement regarding Levi on their official website:



"Following some precautionary tests at Northampton General Hospital Richard has been diagnosed with mild concussion and is resting at home. Northamptonshire County Cricket Club would like to thank all fans for their kind words of support".