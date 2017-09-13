NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Cobras, Warriors pre-season fixture ends in a draw

2017-09-13 18:50
Cricket new (File)
Cape Town - The second pre-season two-day fixture between the Cape Cobras and the Warriors that was played at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn ended in a draw on Wednesday.   

Both coaches, Ashwell Prince from the Cobras, and Malibongwe Maketa of the Warriors will be satisfied with their first outdoor outings of the season ahead of the Sunfoil Series that will kick-off on 18 September 2017.

It was a match where various overs were lost on the first day due to a delayed start and bad light that brought an early end to the proceedings. 

The Cobras, who batted first, posted 269/5 before they declared their innings after 72.2 overs but not before three of the top order batsmen reached half-centuries. 

Zubayr Hamza, who was promoted to open the batting, needed 96 balls for his 50 (7x4) whilst Kyle Verreyne (70; 119 balls, 1x6, 9x4) and Aviwe Mgijima (61; 96 balls, 7x4) were involved for a partnership of 101 runs (165 balls) for the third wicket. 

Jason Smith, who scored a half-century in the first match, was again impressive with the bat with an unbeaten innings of 37* (43 balls, 8x4). 

The Warriors workhorse, Sisanda Magala, was rewarded with figures of 3/59 (in 14 overs). 

Bad light also had the final say on the second afternoon when the umpires called off the game at 4.30 pm with the Warriors ending on 262/6 (62 overs). Lesiba Ngoepe, who was impressive with an aggressive 62 (from 67 balls; 11x4), was well supported by Gihahn Cloete (51; 107 balls; 9x4)

Summarised scorecard

Cape Cobras 1st innings 269/5 decl.  (Zubayr Hamza 50, Kyle Verreyne 70, Aviwe Mgijima 61, Jason Smith 37*, Sisanda Magala 3/59)

Warriors 1st innings 262/6 (Edward Moore 43, Lesiba Ngoepe 62, Gihahn Cloete 51, Jon-Jon Smuts 47, George Linde 2/46). 

Result: Match Drawn

Read more on:    warriors  |  cobras  |  cricket
