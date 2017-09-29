NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Chandimal stars as SL put pressure on Pakistan

2017-09-29 16:50
Dinesh Chandimal (AP)
Related Links

Abu Dhabi - Captain Dinesh Chandimal made an unbeaten 155 as Sri Lanka put the pressure on Pakistan on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Openers Sami Aslam (31 not out) and Shan Masood (30 not out) negotiated 23 overs to take Pakistan to 64-0, still trailing Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 419 by 355 runs.

They need another 156 to avoid the follow-on, a task which should be simple on a flat Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.

Both Masood and Aslam, opening for the first time together, looked assured as Sri Lanka attacked through all their three spinners and two seamers in short spells.

But it was a memorable day for Sri Lankan skipper Chandimal, whose marathon knock of over nine hours in hot conditions propelled his team to a strong total.

He came in to bat with his team in trouble at 61-3 on Thursday, but led the fightback in a fourth-wicket stand of 100 with Dimuth Karunaratne (93).

On Friday, after Sri Lanka resumed at 227-4, Chandimal added 134 for the fifth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (83) and another 92 for the sixth with Dilruwan Perera, who made 33.

Chandimal faced 372 balls and struck 14 boundaries to leave Pakistan toiling for wickets, before the tail succumbed to some good pace bowling by Mohammad Abbas, who took 3-75.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 3-120 in a marathon 57 overs of hard work.

The Chandimal-Dickwella stand was only broken in the 22nd over of the day when Dickwella played on to fast bowler Hasan Ali, spurning a good chance to post his maiden Test hundred.

Dickwella hit nine boundaries and a six during his rapid 117-ball knock and bettered his previous best Test effort of 81, made against Zimbabwe in Colombo earlier this year.

Chandimal reached his ninth Test century - his first in four matches as captain, and first against Pakistan - by driving left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir through the covers for his 11th boundary.

Pakistan's misery was compounded as they did get Perera twice on nought, but the all-rounder made successful reviews on both decisions - once each off Shah and Haris Sohail.

Perera also survived a stumping decision before finally falling to part-timer Sohail for his first wicket.

Shah then had Rangana Herath for four before Abbas took the wickets of Lakshan Sundakan (eight) and Nuwan Pradeep (nought) from successive deliveries.

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  dinesh chandimal  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas declare, Elgar falls short of double ton

2017-09-29 15:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles Bok assistant headed for Ireland - report Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’? WP back Willemse at No 15 for Bulls derby
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 