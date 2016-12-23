NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

CA to bump up security after police raids

2016-12-23 07:25
James Sutherland (Getty)
Melbourne - Cricket Australia have committed themselves to ensuring they provide adequate security for both players and fans in the light of a foiled terror plot in Melbourne.

Victoria police conducted five raids across Melbourne seizing explosives and weapons which were allegedly intended for use in attacks on the city's CBD on Christmas day.

Police Commissioner Graham Ashton has contacted Cricket Australia to ensure the Boxing day Test is as secure as possible.

Commissioner Ashton told reporters on Friday: “We know there’s lot of events on over the next several days right across our state including the Boxing Day Test, Christmas carols, other events that are on.

“There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat whatsoever in relation to any of those events.

“However we’re just making sure we’re taking those extra precautions given what we’ve been dealing with over the last couple of weeks.”

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said: “Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day Test and other cricket matches being held around the country.

“The safety and security of our fans, players and officials attending any cricket match is our number one priority.

“We applaud Victoria Police for their efforts this morning in neutralising the threat and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure the highest security standards and protocols are maintained."

Security for public events such as the Boxing day Test between Australia and Pakistan and Big Bash League games will be given a high priority over the coming days.

