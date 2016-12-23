CA to bump up security after police raids

Melbourne - Cricket Australia have committed themselves to ensuring they
provide adequate security for both players and fans in the light of a foiled
terror plot in Melbourne.
Victoria police conducted five raids across Melbourne
seizing explosives and weapons which were allegedly intended for use in attacks
on the city's CBD on Christmas day.
Police Commissioner Graham Ashton has contacted Cricket
Australia to ensure the Boxing day Test is as secure as possible.
Commissioner Ashton told reporters on Friday: “We know
there’s lot of events on over the next several days right across our state
including the Boxing Day Test, Christmas carols, other events that are on.
“There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat
whatsoever in relation to any of those events.
“However we’re just making sure we’re taking those extra
precautions given what we’ve been dealing with over the last couple of weeks.”
Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland
said: “Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure
we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day Test and other
cricket matches being held around the country.
“The safety and security of our fans, players and officials
attending any cricket match is our number one priority.
“We applaud Victoria Police for their efforts this morning
in neutralising the threat and we will continue to work with the relevant
authorities to ensure the highest security standards and protocols are
maintained."
Security for public events such as the Boxing day Test
between Australia and Pakistan and Big Bash League games will be given a high
priority over the coming days.