Cricket

Broom ton sets up NZ's Bangladesh win

2016-12-29 07:42
Neil Broom (Getty Images)
Nelson - A century from Neil Broom set New Zealand up for a 67-run victory over Bangladesh to take the second one-day international and the series in Nelson on Thursday.

After Broom's unbeaten 109 was the only significant innings in New Zealand's 251, Bangladesh suffered a dramatic meltdown when they were cruising towards what should have been a comfortable victory.

They reached 104 for one in the 23rd over and were all out for 184 by the 43rd over, losing the last nine wickets for 80 runs.

Part-time spinner Kane Williamson engineered the collapse with three for 22.

The win, following New Zealand's 77-run victory in the first match, gave the homeside an unbeatable 2-0 lead with one match remaining, also in Nelson, on Saturday.

