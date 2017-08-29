NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Brathwaite, Hope hold firm against England

2017-08-29 14:54
Kraigg Brathwaite (Getty)
Leeds - First-innings century heroes Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope kept England at bay as the West Indies remained in with a chance of an improbable win in the second Test at Headingley on Tuesday. 

The West Indies were 86 for two at lunch on the fifth day, still needing a further 236 runs in a minimum of 67 overs to reach an imposing victory target of 322. 

Braithwaite, dropped on four, was 49 not out and Shai Hope 11 not out. 

Stuart Broad may have been unfortunate in having Brathwaite dropped in the slips but, after removing Kieran Powell, his luck evened out with the paceman's freak run out of Kyle Hope, Shai's older brother. 

At lunch, the odds were still against the West Indies levelling this three-match series at 1-1 given only Australia, with 404 for three back in 1948, have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Headingley than 322. 

But the first innings of this match saw Shai Hope, whose 147 was his maiden Test century, and Brathwaite (134) put on 246 in a total of 427. 

After rain delayed Tuesday's scheduled start by 15 minutes, West Indies resumed on five without loss.

James Anderson walked out just three wickets away from becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets. 

Anderson had remained on 497 in the six overs of the West Indies' chase that were possible on Monday after England captain Joe Root declared his side's second innings on 490 for eight. 

Moeen Ali's 84 was one of six fifties in the innings with Root (72), Chris Woakes (61 no), Dawid Malan (61), Ben Stokes (58) and Mark Stoneman (52) also reaching the landmark. 

England, who had been 169 runs behind on first innings, were helped considerably by several West Indies dropped catches, with the tourists' misses this match amounting to a total of 238 runs. 

But the West Indies had an early reprieve Tuesday when normally reliable first slip Alastair Cook dropped Brathwaite, yet to add to his overnight four, off Broad as he failed to hold a two-handed, chest-high, chance to his left. 

The closest Anderson came to a wicket in the session was when Brathwaite, on 22, edged him just short of third slip Tom Westley. 

Instead it was Broad who struck twice in contrasting fashion as the West Indies' 46 for none became 53 for two. 

Broad had a 'conventional' wicket when Powell (23) fended to Stokes at fourth slip. 

He then removed Kyle Hope for the unluckiest of ducks when, having dropped a fiercely hit return catch from Brathwaite, the ball deflected off his thigh and into the stumps at the bowler's end, with the non-striker run out as he backed up. 

But Shai Hope put any fraternal disappointment at his brother's bizarre exit behind him to play the shot of the morning when he punched Woakes off the back foot through mid-off for four.

