NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Boult: Taylor's injury doesn't look too good

2017-03-09 20:20
Ross Taylor (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult was pleased with the effort put in by the team's bowlers in restricting the Proteas to a first innings score of 308.

The Black Caps controlled the scoring rate of the Proteas well keeping things tight and bowling 39 maidens in an innings that lasted 122.4 overs.

Boult said after day two of the first Test against South Africa: "We were just looking to grip the ball and ask tough questions and not let them get too far ahead.

"Everyone applied pressure in different stages, so it was easy for Kane to move between bowlers and not let that foot up. Stepping up maidens and dot balls was a big part of our plan, but there's still a lot of work to be done."

New Zealand reached 177/3 by the close of play with Kane Williamson leading the way with an unbeaten 78 but of concern to the Black Caps will be the injury to Ross Taylor.

Taylor retired hurt pulling up after completing a single off Morne Morkel in the 43rd over of New Zealand's innings.

It is rumoured that Taylor has torn his calf muscle and may be unable to bat again in this match which would be a massive blow to the Black Caps.

Boult conceded that the injury doesn't look good, he said: "It's a shame for us. He is a big player.

"He is obviously disappointed. The way he walked off, it doesn't look too good. We will see tomorrow."

Runners are no longer permitted in international cricket and should his movement be seriously impaired it is unlikely that he will bat again.

Taylor is second on New Zealand's all-time century-makers list on 16 one behind the late great Martin Crowe and one ahead of skipper Williamson who is just 22 runs away from drawing level with the man who turned 33 this week.

Read more on:    black caps  |  proteas  |  ross taylor  |  trent boult  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hales, Root hit tons as England make 328

2017-03-09 19:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Son of WP legend set for Stormers start Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas, Black Caps finely poised after day two Lions pick rookie at flyhalf Etzebeth leads Stormers, Basson debuts
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 