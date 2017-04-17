Bopara thrilled to play with Amir

London - Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara is excited at the
prospect of turning out with Pakistan seamer Mohammed Amir at Essex this
season.
Bopara feels that Amir has all the right qualities to
trouble batsmen in English conditions with both the red and white ball.
In an interview with : "There is tremendous excitement
to have Amir on board as he is a world-class bowler.
"It will be great to see him bowl with the red ball and
the white ball in English conditions and I am sure, he will make life hell for
a lot of batsmen.
"We are all really looking forward to having someone
like him at Essex as he is a superstar and a wonderful bowler. It’s not only
exciting for the Essex players but it will be great for the fans as well who
will show up hopefully in large numbers to see Amir in action."
Amir will be available for the second half of the season
sparking hopes that he may help Essex push for some silverware.
Bopara said: "He is a tremendous fast-bowler and
someone who can blow batsmen away at the top of the order and then clean up the
tail later in the innings.
"He is able to get you those four or five wickets
before you even know it; pretty much in the blink of an eye, especially with
the red ball which he is notorious for swinging around.
"So, there is a lot to be excited about Amir’s arrival
at Essex this summer and we must fancy our chances for some honours."
Despite opposition from many in county cricket Bopara has
come out in support of the new city-based T20 mooted for 2020 and beyond.
He said: "I feel that it’s an exciting development for
players in England. This was a much-needed initiative as most countries around
the world have similar high profile Twenty20 leagues and we were missing out a
little bit on this sort of competition in England.
"It’s the right time to have this type of league in
place but instead of starting in 2020 which is a little far-off, it would have
been nicer to have it begin next year."
Bopara feels that the new tournament stands a good chance of
competing with the likes of the Big Bash League and IPL.
He said: "It is absolutely crucial for English cricket
to have this sort of a tournament which will attract the best players from
around the world.
"This will surely make a massive difference to the game
in England as I feel that these days youngsters are not quite as engaged in
cricket as they used to be previously.
"This will be an immense help to get the youngsters
back into the game in England. With plans to televise all the games instead of
a select few, this tournament promises to be a great boost for English cricket.
"This will allow kids and their parents to watch games
together at home not only on subscription channels but on free-to-air
television which is a brilliant idea."