NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Black Caps axe Neesham, Broom for India tour

2017-09-25 09:53
Jimmy Neesham (Getty)
Related Links

Wellington - New Zealand on Monday dropped all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and batsman Neil Broom from the one-day squad to tour India next month. 

Coach Mike Hesson named a core group of nine players for the tour, with a further six to be selected from the New Zealand A side currently in India. 

Neesham and Broom both missed out after failing to fire at the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Hesson said Broom had been effective batting at three or four but it was an area in which New Zealand already had a lot of depth. 

"We'd like to see Neil develop his game further to show he has the skills to bat at five," he said.

Neesham has scored only one half century in 11 one-day internationals this year and his 10 ODI outings with the ball over the same period yielded only four wickets. 

"Jimmy needs go back and really dominate domestic cricket with both bat and ball," Hesson said.

"We know Jimmy is a talented player, but we've spoken with him around improving the consistency in all areas of his game." 

New Zealand play the first of three one-dayers against India in Mumbai on October 22.

The nine players named by Hesson were: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Read more on:    new zealand  |  neil broom  |  jimmy neesham  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kohli urges high-flying India to be 'ruthless'

12 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault Heartbreak for Morne Steyn's Stade Francais Side Entry: All Blacks fixation stifles our rugby Hamilton has no desire to chase Schumacher's record Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 