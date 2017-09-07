Bavuma ready to bat in any position for Cobras

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma says he would like
to bat up the order for the Cape Cobras if he gets
an opportunity.
Bavuma, 27,
recently returned to his Cape roots and has expressed the desire to represent
Langa at club level.
"I know they have been promoted to Premier League status
and it would be good to get involved with them whenever there is a free weekend
available," he said.
Despite his
youthful age, Bavuma has already represented South Africa in 24 Tests and
played in 113 first-class matches.
In fact, it is virtually nine seasons since
he debuted for Gauteng at age 18.
He struck an
unbeaten 102 at Newlands in January last year to shepherd the Proteas'
lower order as the hosts hammered a heroic 627 in reply to England's 629. It become one
of the finest batting displays by the Proteas since unity.
Bavuma says his
position in the Cobras batting order will be up to the head coach Ashwell Prince and
skipper Dane Piedt.
Bavuma has always
prided himself in dealing with any batting position - whether opening in India,
batting at four, five or six for South Africa.
"My words to
the coach has always been: you can pick me in any position, as long as I play
and fill the boots," he added.
Bavuma wants to perform in his role at domestic level whenever he gets an opportunity and to showcase why
he has been selected to represent South Africa.
Championship
domestic teams habitually strike ten to 12 centuries at first-class level to
win trophies, like the Cobras in 2014 (11 tons) and the Titans (12) in
2016.
"We have the
ability and the experience to score those hundreds. Just think of players like
Andrew Puttick, Justin Ontong and Stiaan van Zyl. They have done it before. And
then you have players like Jason Smith and Zubayr Hamza also in the mix," Bavuma
adds.
"But just as
those centuries are needed, you also have to capture 20 wickets. So having
bowlers who can take 40 or 50 scalps in a season is the telling factor," he
added.
Proteas senior player JP Duminy was in the nets to interact with Bavuma at Newlands on Wednesday prior to the team's departure to Oudtshoorn
The Cobras will play in two two-day warm-up games against the Warriors
starting on Saturday, September 9.
The diminutive
South African star says after a long lay-off he (Duminy) feels a bit "different and it
is about getting the feeling back".
"When I got
into the international team, he was there. It will be nice to play with him at
domestic level. Feeding off his experience can only do us the world of good,"
Bavuma explained.
Bavuma said he
is not keen to put a figure to his goals for the season.
"I just want to get
better at my skills and also share that with the younger batsmen. If you are
playing at Newlands and you perform, the crowds will turn up."
Asked about the Test team and the imminent return of AB de Villiers, Bavuma said: "His return will do the team and the younger
batsmen a world of good. I like the way he goes about his business. He
understands his role in helping the younger players. I learn from him just by
watching him bat," he said.
Former Proteas bowler Charl
Langeveldt was at the nets to lend a helping hand on Wednesday and shared his vast experience with Dayyaan Galiem and some other fast bowlers.
Cobras squad for Oudtshoorn:
Dane Piedt (captain), Simon Khomari, Andrew Puttick, JP
Duminy, Aviwe Mgijima, Temba Bavuma, Justin Ontong, Tshepo Moreki, GF Linde,
Zubayr Hamza, Jason Smith, Qaasim Adams, Dayyaan Galiem, Kyle Verreynne, Vernon
Philander, Lizaad Williams