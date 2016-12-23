Banned Petersen 'feared for safety'

Johannesburg - Banned former South Africa Test batsman
Alviro Petersen said on Thursday he hired a bodyguard because he feared for the
safety of himself and his family during investigations into cricket
match-fixing.
In a statement issued by his charitable foundation, Petersen
claimed that the plea bargain he reached with Cricket South Africa (CSA),
accepting a two-year ban, vindicated his insistence that he was not corrupt.
Petersen pleaded guilty to charges of failing to disclose
approaches to engage in corrupt conduct, failing to disclose full details of
evidence involving another player, and of concealing and destroying evidence.
CSA withdrew charges relating to fixing or contriving to fix
matches and of accepting or offering to accept a bribe or other reward to fix
or influence matches.
The statement issued on his behalf said: "The events
that gave rise to the charges Alviro has pleaded guilty to took place under
pressured and unusual circumstances."
Petersen admitted taking part in discussions with former
international player and Lions franchise team-mate Gulam Bodi, who was banned
for 20 years for acting as an intermediary for illegal bookmakers.
"These discussions took place at a time when Alviro
knew that the fixing scandal was under investigation and he was convinced that
the fixing operation would be shut down imminently.
"Knowing that the match-fixing is controlled by
criminal gangs, Alviro feared for his and his family's safety, to the point
where he engaged a bodyguard while playing for the Lions last season."
Petersen claimed he had assisted an anti-corruption officer,
"to the point that he gave him information and details of a possible fix
that was going to happen hours before a game".
The 36-Test veteran admitted that he should have reported
his discussions with Bodi and that he should have made a full disclosure
earlier. He said he wanted other players to learn from his experience.
The statement concluded by stating that Petersen, 35, is
studying for a law degree and a management diploma and that he intended to stay
fit with a view to resuming his cricket career when his ban ends in November
2018.