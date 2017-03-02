NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Bangladesh's Tamim smashes ton in Lanka warm-up

2017-03-02 17:54
Tamim Iqbal (Getty Images)
Colombo - Opener Tamim Iqbal smashed 136 on Thursday to propel Bangladesh to 391-7 on day one of a warm-up match in Sri Lanka ahead of their Test series starting in Galle next week.

Tamim hit seven sixes and nine fours before retiring in the two-day match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI squad at Moratuwa stadium, just outside the capital Colombo.

Mominul Haque also found form in what is the first match of Bangladesh's tour, hitting 10 boundaries in a knock of 73 before also retiring.

Sri Lanka's right-arm medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne took three wickets for 61, while Lahiru Samarakoon and Lasith Ambuldeniya claimed one apiece.

The hosts won the toss and sent the tourists in to bat amid forecasts of scattered showers which failed to materialise.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in two Tests, the first starting in Galle on Tuesday, before playing three 50-over internationals and two Twenty20 matches.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 391/7 (Tamim Iqbal 136 ret, Mominul Haque 73 ret)

Sri Lanka Cricket President's XI (Karunaratne 3-61, Samarakoon 1-70, Ambuldeniya 1-57)

Read more on:    tamim iqbal  |  cricket
